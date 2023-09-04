Share:

ECB and US Fed reaching calmer waters?

After more than a year of sharply rising interest rates, the results differ. This is not least because interest rates were not the only thing on the move. The war in Ukraine triggered a massive rise in energy prices in Europe, from which the US was largely spared. In both economies, on the other hand, demand for goods weakened, while that for services rose, representing a countermovement after the distortions caused by the pandemic. The US economy, on the other hand, continued to benefit from generous public spending support during and after the pandemic. All in all, this resulted in weak economic activity in the Eurozone, while GDP growth in the US has so far suffered little damage. In terms of inflation outside energy and food (core inflation), there are signs of a slowdown in both economic areas, which are more convincing in the US than in the Eurozone.

All in all, this should mean that key interest rates in both economic areas will not rise any further, or at most only slightly. However, the stabilization of key rates does not mean the stabilization of economic data. We expect inflation to fall further. That said, for all the imponderables of inflation forecasts, these are still the easier part of the outlook. Major uncertainty comes from the economy. This is because the effects of the sharp rise in interest rates have not fully materialized either in the Eurozone or in the US. Thus, economic growth is a major source of uncertainty and, in our view, has the greatest potential to surprise and thus move markets.

We expect the central banks to leave their key interest rates unchanged until the summer of next year, while on the bond market a gloomier economic outlook, coming from the US, should cause yields to fall.

The crises of recent years have led to a shortage of both goods and labor. In contrast to the shortage of goods, the shortage of labor will not end when the crises abate; on the contrary, it is likely to increase in the coming years. This is supported by demographic trends. We have therefore looked at what will determine how scarce labor will actually be in the future and what the effects could be, and written a special section on this.

ECB - When will inflation fall?

After the July meeting, the Governing Council left the further course of action completely open. Data between now and the September meeting would determine whether interest rates would be raised further or whether would then be left unchanged for the first time in more than a year. It will be a close call. However, we expect interest rates to remain unchanged, as there are signs of a decline in underlying price pressures.

In addition to the "classical" indicators HICP and core HICP, there are a number of other indicators calculated by the ECB to analyze the causes and thus the persistence of inflation. What is relevant for monetary policy is what share of price pressures is "underlying" or entrenched and what share comes from transitory factors. The Supercore Index and the PCCI (Persistent Common Component Index) are two indexes that attempt to filter out underlying price pressures. The PCCI is good for identifying turning points in inflation. Both of these indicators point to easing price pressures. Although the level is still consistently too high, rates are falling. The development of underlying inflation is a criterion used by the ECB to set its monetary policy. Thus, these indicators are an argument for unchanged interest rates in September. The ECB's other two criteria are the inflation outlook and the strength of monetary policy transmission.

The yardstick for the inflation outlook is the ECB economists' forecasts, which are prepared on a quarterly basis. The next update will be in September. We do not expect any major revisions. This means that the inflation path, which the ECB Governing Council has been describing as "too high for too long" for several months now, remains largely unchanged. This path assumes falling inflation rates. As with any forecast, however, there are a number of risks. The key factors for the Governing Council are the development of wages and corporate profit margins. For the inflation forecasts, it is seen as crucial that wage growth is around 5% y/y and that these wage increases are predominantly absorbed by companies. There is scope for this, as companies were able to expand their margins significantly over the course of 2021 and 2022.

Current data show that at least the first assumption has been confirmed. The key indicator for the ECB (compensation/employee) for the second quarter has not yet been published yet. However, a monthly indicator (Indeed Wage Tracker), which has a high correlation, shows stable growth rates in wages around the level assumed by the ECB. Corporate earnings for the second quarter will not be published until September 7, before the next Governing Council meeting but after this publication is finalized. What will be important for the Governing Council will be whether profit margins are declining. This would indeed be an indication that companies are at least partially absorbing the higher wages and not passing them on in the form of price increases. If this assumption is confirmed, two important upside risks would not have materialized, which also argues for unchanged interest rates.

This leaves the strength of monetary policy transmission as the third criterion. There is little doubt here. Higher lending rates have been passed on by banks. The ECB's latest Bank Lending Survey (BLS), a quarterly survey of banks,

indicates a further weakening of demand for loans from both households and companies. In addition, banks, for their part, have become more restrictive in granting loans. The impact on the economy remains to be seen.

The most important arguments in favor of a further interest rate hike and thus against unchanged rates, on the other hand, are that the risks of stronger wage increases and a pass-through by companies still exist and that the signs of declining inflationary pressure have not been clear so far. Furthermore, the risk of higher inflation expectations becoming entrenched needs to be countered. Overall, however, these arguments should not find a majority in our view.

Whether or not there will be a final interest rate hike in September should be of secondary importance for the euro zone bond market as a whole. The focus of the markets will be much more on when the first interest rate cut will take place. In our view, there will be no indications of this from the central bank in the foreseeable future. Inflationary pressure should ease, but at the same time it should not be strong enough to trigger a change of course by the ECB. The message from the Governing Council at the upcoming meetings will thus be that anything but an interest rate cut is possible for the next meeting in each case. We do not expect a first rate cut until summer 2024.

The bond market should therefore remain volatile, but sustained level shifts will only be moderate. Yields on 5- to 10-year German maturities should fall only slightly by the end of the year. Short maturities should follow only during the first months of next year, when the economic data situation makes interest rate cuts by the ECB more concrete. The guidance from the U.S, market will continue to play an important role for the market. Here, we expect falling yields and thus support for the expected development in the euro zone.

Within the eurozone, the government bond markets have remained quiet over the past few months. Most notable was the narrowing of the Italian spread, which in the 10-year maturity fell from 210 basis points (bp) since the beginning of the year to 160bp most recently. In the fall, the public budgets of member countries may again receive more attention. In October, the EU countries have to submit their budget proposals to the Commission. It will be particularly interesting to see what reduction in deficits the countries are planning for next year and beyond. At present, national budgets are burdened by energy subsidies, but most of these should expire at the end of the year, which means that deficits should fall noticeably next year. Otherwise, with expiring energy subsidies and unemployment rates near historic lows, it will be difficult for states to justify continued high deficits. Questions about the sustainability of public budgets could arise in the market. The ECB's TPI program, which allows market intervention if needed, should prevent coarser sell-offs, but the risk of spread widening exists in our view.

Download The Full Interest Rate Outlook