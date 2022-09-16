Next week, the interest rate-setting body of the US Federal Reserve FOMC will meet. There is a high probability of a 75 basis point (bp) rate hike, which will then bring the policy rate into the 3-3.25% range. Following the latest inflation figures for August, the probability of a 100bp rate hike has also increased, but we do not expect it. Recent inflation data for August turned out worse than expected. Although inflation fell to 8.3%, from 8.5% in July, this was due to a sharp drop in fuel prices. By contrast, core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, showed continued strong inflationary pressure. The main factor here was housing costs, which showed the sharpest m/m increase in years. The basis for this, in turn, was a boom in the real estate market, which has been abating for around a year, but prices have only recently started to settle down, and it will probably take well into 2023 for the downturn in the real estate market to be reflected accordingly in the inflation data. Even though housing inflation should be tough, however, there are good reasons for the FOMC to raise rates by ‘only’ 75 basis points. First, this is already a large rate move and will clearly bring policy rates to a restrictive level. Furthermore, the current data shows a persistently weak economy in the US.

The new survey of FOMC meeting participants will show what happens after next week's meeting and will be the most exciting question for the markets. Of the expectations for GDP growth, inflation, the unemployment rate and policy rates for this year and the coming years, the latter will (as almost always) get the most attention. Of these, in turn, markets should focus on the key interest rates for the end of this year. Since there will be only two more FOMC meetings before the end of the year after the upcoming one, the survey result should have a very good predictive power for the size of the interest rate steps until the end of the year. Compared to the last survey in June, there will certainly be an increase. The question is whether rate hikes will just be brought forward, or whether the likely end point in the rate cycle next year will also be raised. We think the latter is likely. GDP expectations for this year and the next will certainly be lowered, and for inflation they will be raised, at least for this year. Here, the 2023 figure in particular will be exciting.

All in all, it will be a meeting of the FOMC that definitely has surprise potential, all the more so as the market has already priced in very strong interest rate hikes for the coming months. On one hand, the members of the FOMC will want to continue to show their determination to fight inflation and thus raise interest rates. At the same time, we should not lose sight of how the interest rate level already reached will affect and impact the economy. We therefore assume that there will be a significant slowdown in the interest rate path after the upcoming meeting.

EZ – PMI data in focus

Next week (September 23), a first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for September will be published. In August, sentiment in both manufacturing and service providers fell further. In particular, manufacturing suffered from a sharp decline in new orders in August. However, a weakening of the order situation was also noticeable among service providers.

Now that the economic environment has hardly improved in September, we expect at best a stabilization of PMI data. After a considerable delay, the dramatic rise in energy prices in Europe is now being felt by a steadily increasing number of companies as a result of significantly higher electricity and gas bills. Small and medium-sized enterprises in particular are often unable to absorb the exorbitant increase, which means that, without government aid measures, the risk of insolvency in this sector could rise sharply in the short term. Therefore, the risks to the economic outlook for the Eurozone in the short term are high. We expect the Eurozone economy to stagnate to a large extent in the second half of 2022.

