We don’t need the UN’s panel to tell us that our planet is struggling with the climate change, it’s enough to watch the evening news to see that Turkey and Greece are fighting against the worst forest fires in their history due to extreme high temperatures, while Western Europe is inundated, with lakes overflowing and entire villages being swamped by flash floods. Add to that last years’ wildfires in Australia, fires in California, and so.
So, yesterday’s UN report came just as a scientific confirmation that all these events have to do with our huge CO2 emissions, and that the planet will warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades and by 2 degrees Celsius within the 21st century. What does it have do with finance?
The US indices had a flat session on Monday. Nasdaq eked out small gains.
Investors are holding their breath before tomorrow’s US inflation data. There is a chance we see a stronger-than-expected easing in the July inflation numbers in the US, as we saw close to 20% retreat in oil prices during the same month. But even with softer inflation data, the progress in consumer prices will remain high compared to historical averages, and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) average 2% target.
The US 10-year yield steadies a touch above the 1.30% mark, with prospects of further upside. That’s applying a positive pressure on the US dollar, and a negative pressure on the EURUSD, which is now down to 1.1730, approaching the next natural bearish target of 1.17. Finally, gold consolidates near the $1730 per ounce after the post-NFP flash crash and should remain under the pressure of higher US yields into tomorrow’s US inflation report.
