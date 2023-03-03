Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined, once again, by the founder of the renowned TF Metals Report, Craig Hemke, to disclose why central banks are buying more gold than they have in 50 years.

As the pendulum of financial history swings back in favour of tangible assets, the two old friends explain why nations are starting to price commodities in gold, while the demand for the US dollar keeps falling.

