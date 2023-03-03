In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined, once again, by the founder of the renowned TF Metals Report, Craig Hemke, to disclose why central banks are buying more gold than they have in 50 years.
As the pendulum of financial history swings back in favour of tangible assets, the two old friends explain why nations are starting to price commodities in gold, while the demand for the US dollar keeps falling.
Timestamps
-
00:00 – Start.
-
02:15 – Craig Hemke and his viral video about the greatest industry trick ever pulled.
-
04:10 – The Fed: the very final chapter is here.
-
08:45 – What kind of games Central Banks are playing? The game is shifting.
-
15:00 – The Fed borrowed 100 tonnes of metal from the BIS. A brief history lesson.
-
23:40 – Adoption of physical gold, recorded on the blockchain, as a currency.
-
30:30 – What is the most recent gold raid connected to?
-
38:20 – Commodity-producing countries pricing them in grams of gold.
-
47:50 – When demand for dollars is falling and the supply of dollars is increasing.
-
52:50 – Educate yourself and don’t let others decide about your money!
-
58:00 – All the precious knowledge you can find in the TF Metals Report.
