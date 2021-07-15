The official cash rate remained the same at 0.25%, but the headline surprise was that the RBNZ agreed to halt additional asset purchases under the LSAP agreement by July 23. This means that the RBNZ can be considered as setting up for a sooner rate hike than previously projected. The move higher in New Zealand 10 year bonds was immediate as bind traders recognized the bullish shift.
The ANZ investment bank did too and they now see the RBNZ raising rates in August. The ASB bank had previously called for a November hike, but they too have brought that forward to an August hike.
Inflation
Like most central banks they expect inflation to rise and to be transitory:
-
The Committee reiterated that there will be near-term spikes in headline CPI inflation in the June and September quarters. These reflect factors that are either one-off in nature, such as high oil prices, or expected to be temporary in duration, such as supply shortfalls and higher transport costs.
-
The RBNZ showed some good sense in recognizing that they were unsure how, or indeed if at all, the medium-term outlook for inflation would be impacted. Halting the LSAP program (although they had been reducing purchases significantly) shows that the RBNZ does not want to be guilty of overstimulating the economy.
Housing
The RBNZ needs to assess the impact of its monetary policy on ‘affordable housing. The low rates have been fuelling strong housing demand which has boosted prices. The RBNZ recognized that the recent rise in house prices has been unsustainable. Some Gov’t action had limited New Zealand house prices like the increase in loan to value restrictions and changes to housing tax policies. Also, extra supply in housing stock is expected to help keep a lid on prices. However, the key line from a monetary policy point of view is that ‘the Committee agreed that any future increases in mortgage rates will further dampen house price growth. This pretty much shows that the RBNZ are seeing rate hikes coming.
Seasonals
This opens up some medium-term bullishness for the NZD. The NZDUSD currency pair does see a period of NZD weakness from a seasonal perspective as we come into August. The USD risk is also one we have to consider with the market uncertainty over what the Fed will do/won’t do and the impact that has on the USD. So, it probably best to pass on NZDUSD longs unless the Fed’s position becomes clearer.
The options
So, in terms of trading then AUDNZD shorts make sense and that should fall lower over the next few weeks with 1.0550 ’ish looking like a good target. NZDJPY and NZDCHF long also look good as long as the risk tone remains positive.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
