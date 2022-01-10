Market sentiment is mixed following the unnerving jobs data revealed in the US last Friday. Much lower-than-expected NFP print, and higher wages has been an explosive cocktail for the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as not only the soft NFP data couldn’t get the Fed doves moving, but the improved unemployment rate and the rising wages boosted the Fed hawks. There is now a stronger case for the first rate hike to happen as early as in March in the US.
So, the first week of 2022 hasn’t been as glorious as the first trading hours suggested it would be and the sentiment of uncertainty could well continue into Wednesday’s US inflation data. The persistent rise in consumer inflation could further boost the Fed hawks, bring them to price a steeper normalization path, and more importantly fuel the expectation that the Fed should rapidly reduce the size of its balance sheet to avoid flattening the yield curve while fighting back inflation. But there is one hope: the latest earnings season will kick off this week, and higher rate prospects have certainly not interfered with the corporate performances just yet.
Elsewhere, Kazakhstan is now moving towards suppressing the rebellion in the country helped by Russians, and perhaps Chinese. Bitcoin held ground near the $40K during the weekend, while Gamestop shares rallied 7% on news that the company enters NFT & cryptocurrencies.
