It is a very interesting day for the US Dollar (DXY). This week has been touted to be the main event risk for the USD with Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, monetary policy statement and press conference.
Let us look at what we already know:
-
CPI MoM was expected 0.3%. Actual 0.1%.
-
CPI YoY was expected 7.3%. Actual was 7.1%.
The lower-than-expected release resulted in a frenzy of USD selling and stocks pushing higher. This is in the belief that the rate hike cycle may slow down.
At 7pm UK time tonight, we go into the event risk that could flip that bias on its head.
The markets are expecting a 0.5% increase in the Fed Interest Rate from 4.0% to 4.5%. You must remember that policy makers have already voted on the interest rate move and would not have had Tuesday’s inflation figures as a guide. There has been little in the way of any verbal guideline that they will not ‘stand strong’ on inflation.
Let us look to the charts to see if they offer a bias going into the main event.
A look at the DXY from a technical perspective
The monthly chart offers numerous scenarios that highlight the bias is about to change from bearish to bullish (move higher).
The first is the possible completion of a 5-wave count. The Elliott Wave theory would dictate that we should now expect a corrective sequence higher in 3-waves. The 261.8% extension from 114.79- 110.03 is located at 102.33.
Figure 1 TradingView Daily 5-wave count
Second is an Ending Wedge formation. This pattern often highlights the end of the trend and is seen in the 5 th wave completion (Elliott Wave). A break of 104.90 and the measure move target is 107.18.
Figure 2 TradingView Daily Ending Wedge
The third is the completion of a cypher pattern known as a bullish Crab formation. The support zone is located at 103.24 -103.00.
Figure 3 TradingView Daily Bullish Crab
Looking to the 4-hour chart and we look to have completed a bullish intraday Butterfly using the lower trend line from the wedge pattern as support. Has this formation completed the selloff?
Figure 3 TradingView 4-hour Inside Butterfly
Conclusion
The DXY offers various bullish scenarios. A break of trend line resistance at 104.82 (wedge) and the measured move target is 107.18.
A move lower and we have support at 103.24-103.00 (daily Butterfly) and 102.33 (261.8% extension). The bias is strongly bullish.
