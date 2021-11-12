Investors acquire Stocks for a variety of reasons. A widespread consideration in stock investing is whether the stock/company you are buying issues dividends. Suppose a Company is a regular dividend issuer. In that case, investors would like to know:
- How stable is the company’s income?
- How regularly do they issue dividends (quarterly, twice-annually, annually, special one-offs)?
- What is the dividends’ face value? And,
- How does the dividend’s value compare to the stock price (also known as the dividend yield)?
First; what exactly is a dividend?
In its most simple form, a dividend is a cash payment made by a company to its shareholders. The payment is derived from a portion of the company’s earnings, typically after covering its expenses.
Dividends are typically issued by large established corporations that are cash positive but limited in their opportunities to scale. These corporations seek to return value to their investors via cash rather than increasing their stock price.
Some of the most popular dividend stocks are well-known brands with strong, predictable cash flow or high dividend yield. As a general rule, the riskier the stock, the higher its dividend yield should be to compensate for the risk.
Keep reading to learn about some of the most popular dividend stocks in the US and other major stock markets.
What are 10 of the most popular dividend stocks?
Company: The Coca-Cola Company
- Industry: Beverages
- Stock ticker: KO
- Stock exchange: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), USA
- Frequency of payment: Quarterly
- Average dividend value 2021: US $0.42 (Total US $1.68)
- Dividend yield: 2.98%
Extra Note: The Coca-Cola Company’s solid and dependable sales record and healthy profit margins make up for its dividends’ relatively low yield compared to other stocks mentioned on this list.
Company: AT&T
- Industry: Telecommunications
- Stock ticker: T
- Stock exchange: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), USA
- Frequency of payment: Quarterly
- Average dividend value 2021: US $0.52 (Total US $2.08)
- Dividend yield: 8.36%
Extra Note: Oligopolies such as US telecommunication companies make attractive dividend stocks for investors. The small pool of competition for these companies means the risks for investors is smaller than for companies that have to rely purely on competitive strengths.
Company: British American Tobacco
- Industry: Tobacco
- Stock ticker: BATS
- Stock exchange: London Stock Exchange (LON), UK
- Frequency of payment: Quarterly
- Average dividend value 2021: GB £0.539 (Total GB £1.62 YTD, one quarter still to be announced)
- Dividend yield: 8.15%
Extra Note: While a contentious and vilified industry, tobacco companies have a reputation for charitable dividends. This is why British American Tobacco and Imperial brands remain popular dividend stocks, even with reduced smoking rates in developing countries.
Company: Imperial Brands
- Industry: Tobacco
- Stock ticker: IMB
- Stock exchange: London Stock Exchange (LON), UK
- Frequency of payment: Issued annually (while interim dividends are calculated and announced quarterly)
- Average dividend value 2021: GB £0.304 (Total GB £0.901 YTD, Final dividend still to be announced)
- Dividend yield: 9.03%
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa
- Industry: Air travel
- Stock ticker: LHA
- Stock exchange: Deutsche Börse XETRA (ETR), Germany
- Frequency of payment: Twice-annually. However, dividends have been suspended until at least 2024.
- Average dividend value 2021: EU € 0.00. (Before 2019, the average dividend value equalled € 0.40)
- Dividend yield: 0.00%. Before 2019, the dividend yield of LHA equalled 8.96%
Extra Note: Deutsche Lufthansa has temporarily suspended its dividend payments due to global air travel receding to unsustainable levels since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before 2020, Deutsche Lufthansa would distribute approximately 20% to 40% of net income in dividend payments to its shareholders.
Company: Telefónica
- Industry: Telecommunications
- Stock ticker: TEF
- Stock exchange: Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), Spain
- Frequency of payment: Twice-annually
- Average dividend value 2021: EU € 0.174
- Dividend yield: 7.60%
Extra Note: The original Spanish branch of Telefónica issues dividends twice annually, in June and December of each year. Telefónica engages in several methods to return value to its shareholders, including cash and scrip dividends (i.e., issuing shares in place of a delayed cash dividend).
Company: Novo Nordisk
- Industry: Pharmaceuticals
- Stock ticker: NVO Class B
- Stock exchange: NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
- Frequency of payment: Twice-annually
- Average dividend value 2021: DK Kr.0.468 (Total DK Kr.0.935)
- Dividend yield: 1.30%
Extra Note: The Danish Pharmaceutical company’s dividend yield is the lowest on this list, yet the company remains an attractive option for investors. The yield, while small, is not altogether inadequate for the industry in which it operates and is seen as tolerable due to the companies domination over diabetic therapies.
Company: BHP Group
- Industry: Mining
- Stock ticker: BHP
- Stock exchange: Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Australia
- Frequency of payment: Twice-annually
- Average dividend value 2021: AU $2.01 (Total AU $4.03)
- Dividend yield: 11.26%
Extra Note: Of course, as Australia dominant industry, two of the country’s most popular dividend stocks are from companies operating in the mining industry. The attractive yields signify the sector’s risk to commodity price movements beyond the control of the miners.
Company: Rio Tinto
- Industry: Mining
- Stock ticker: RIO
- Stock exchange: Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Australia
- Frequency of payment: Twice-annually
- Average dividend value 2021: AU $6.39 (Total AU $12.77)
- Dividend yield: 14.59%
Company: Japan Post Bank
- Industry: Financial Services
- Stock ticker: 7182
- Stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO), Japan
- Frequency of payment: Twice-annually
- Average dividend value 2021: JP ¥25 (Total JP ¥50)
- Dividend yield: 4.79%
Extra Note: One of Japan’s favoured dividend stocks, Japan Post Bank seeks to return 50% to 60% of its retained earnings in the form of dividends. By Japanese standards, yields of ~5%, of which Japan Post Bank conforms, is higher than the market average.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1400, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the advance in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with 61.8% FE amid oversold RSI
GBP/USD bears seem tiring around the lowest level since December 2020 as the cable pair seesaws near 1.3360-65 amid Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day bottom the previous day. Bearish impulse fades but bulls have limited upside room.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend around $1,850 on firmer USD
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since May while easing to $1,859, down 0.18% intraday during early Friday. The yellow metal rallied in the last six days and crossed the key $1,832-34 hurdle earlier in the week amid the market’s rush to risk-safety on the Fed rate hike expectations, backed by the 31-year high US inflation data.
Cardano price action whipsaws bulls and bears despite ADA $2.50 target
Cardano price action has been some of the most volatile and indecisive of all high market cap cryptocurrencies. As a result, Wednesday's sell-off terminated what looked like the beginning of a new bullish expansion phase.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.