As the week closes out and we take a look back, the most notable development was that US CPI print on Wednesday. Since that release, we’ve seen a repricing of expectations around the Fed outlook – a repricing that has resulted in the US Dollar rallying across the board.

Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020.  The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed

GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed

GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.

GBP/USD News

Gold teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed

Gold teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed

Gold bulls take a breather during the longest weekly run-up in six months, down 0.32% intraday around $1,856 heading into Friday’s European session. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around multi-day top.

Gold News

Chainlink remains indecisive, but 20% move likely

Chainlink remains indecisive, but 20% move likely

Chainlink price is facing massive pressure from both camps, resulting in indecisive moves. Currently, LINK is hovering above a crucial barrier but has no directional bias whatsoever. Market participants can expect the altcoin to reach for the immediate barriers.

Read more

Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures