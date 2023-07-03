Share:

The first half of the year ends on a positive note for equities and not so much for the bonds. This is the exact opposite of what was predicted. The bond markets were supposed to recover due to economic pains which should have led to a more dovish central bank landscape, while equities should have suffered due to the economic woes, slowing spending and recession. But no. Equities did well. Even though profits fell, they fell less than expected and more importantly, AI saved the day sending the Big Tech stocks to a nice bull market. Bonds on the other hand tumbled as US spending and growth remained resilient. The latter convinced the Federal Reserve (Fed) that it should keep hiking the interest rates. The spread between the US 2 and 10-year yield hit nearly 110bp, as an indication of recession in the coming months.

But last week’s strong economic data released in the US, combined with Friday’s softer-than-expected PCE figures supported, yet again, the idea of a soft landing and further fueled the rally in stocks. As such, the S&P500 hit a fresh year high at the last trading day of the first half and gained more than 17% so far this year, while Nasdaq 100 soared more than 40%! Apple hit $194 per share, and closed last week with a valuation above $3 trillion.

Of course, this incredible performance makes many investors wonder whether the equit rally could continue in the second half.

On the data dock

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep its rate unchanged at this week’s policy meeting, after being partly responsible of the latest hawkish spree in global central bank expectations when it raised rates unexpectedly the last time. A no action from the RBA could calm down the nerves this week. But for that, we must also see loosening in US jobs data. Due Friday, the US NFP is expected to print more than 220K nonfarm job additions in June, with steady wage growth of around 0.3% over the month. The best scenario for stock investors is a strong NFP read combined with softening wages growth.

In China, Caixin manufacturing index for China came in slightly better than expected, and slightly above the 50 threshold, though sentiment weakened to an 8 month low and new orders rose at a softer pace. China could recover in the H2 amid People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) efforts to boost growth, but we won’t get the growth bang that we were looking for. That means that we will probably bypass a dangerous long-lasting rally in energy and commodity prices, which could help central banks contain inflationary pressures with more success.

For now, oil prices remain mostly ranged despite OPEC’s malicious efforts to boost them artificially. The barrel of crude jumped past the $70 level on the back of a broad-based risk rally following the US softer than expected PCE read, which fueled some dovish central bank expectations. The Chinese data also give some support this morning, but the 50-DMA, near $71.30pb will likely act as a solid resistance. This week, risks remain tilted to the upside, as OPEC meets with the industry heads. This week’s meeting is not a policy meeting so there won’t be any production cuts, or any important decision from OPEC, but what we could well hear slowing demand forecasts, which would then bring traders to assess another production cut from OPEC down the road. In all cases, we have seen clearly that cutting production hasn’t been enough for a sustained price rally so far. Therefore, any rally triggered by comments could be interesting top selling opportunities for short-term traders.

Tesla delivered a record number of cars worldwide in Q2, something like 466K cars, as Elon Musk is up to aggressively cutting prices to boost volume. It looks like it is paying off. The latest figures will likely keep Tesla shares on a positive path to challenge the $280 level again. But competition is not far. The Chinese BYD did better than Tesla, selling more than 700K cars last quarter, its best-ever quarter as well. BYD shares jumped 2.70% in Hong Kong.