What does the Bond Market have to do with FX?

Well, this week…everything!

Last week yields on US Government Bonds rose dramatically which caused the USD to strengthen.

So, if we look at pairs like USDCAD and EURUSD, we see that this drove price action against the trend which we see as an opportunity to get back into the trade WITH the trend, and price action seems to be agreeing with us this morning.

The big news, however, was the dramatic crash of the Australian Dollar.

This morning we see that the Reserve Bank of Australia bought a huge amount of their own government bonds to stop the slide.

One major Australian bank — Westpac — sees this as a great opportunity to buy AUD.

Here as well, check to see which Aussie pair had the strongest trend before the crash.

The strong USD drove GBPUSD lower but with a retreating USD and the UK budget due on Wednesday, the chancellor of the exchequer is hinting at a tax hike later, but economic stimulus now, which will affect the pound positively, as well news on the UK lockdown and vaccine program, which are looking optimistic as well.

The economic calendar shows lots of news which will affect the USD and AUD including an interest Rate decision from Australia and the Non-farm Payrolls in the US, but also, most members of the US FOMC will be speaking this week so we expect volatility on the USD.

If you were paying attention to last week’s Market Blast Technicals, you may have shorted Gold and we can see what happened and hopefully you closed the trade here.

We can see price retreating, against the trend, so we will watch this week for an opportunity to get back into the trade.