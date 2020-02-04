Chinese markets did their part in returning from a long holiday with a broad sell-off as part of a price discovery catch-down exercise in light of the virus fallout. But markets in Europe and the US resumed their rally, after SPX held up above 200-DMA mentioned in Friday's note. China's decisiom to cit rates on 14-Day and 7 day reverse repos did help sentiment, as well as insistence from the PBOC to offer extra liquidity where needed. Sterling lost all of its post-BoE gains on prolonged conflicting statements from UK and EU officials regarding a future trade deal.
Coronavirus cases in China have increased to 17,205 and the first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines Saturday. The city of Wenzhou (pop: 9m) became the first outside of Hubei to be locked down. It's an important port city in the Zhejiang province that's south of Shanghai. Only one resident per household will be allowed to leave the residence every two days to buy household necessities.
Economically, oil market watchers are estimating that Chinese demand is down 20% below normal levels and WTI fell as low as $50.42 at the open.
The bigger spotlight was on Chinese equities, which fell 8% despite Beijing's efforts to curb short sales and boost liquidity. The rates on 7 and 14-day reverse repos were also cut by 10 basis points along with a series of smaller banking measures. Here's Ashraf's warning below to the shorts late Friday after the short DOW30 trade hit its final target for 520-pt gain.
China has many levers to pull to stimulate demand but no amount of stimulus will reverse the fortunes of the country while the virus is still intensifying, with millions of people cut off from commerce.
Early-week sentiment outside of China is modestly positive, perhaps on signs that there has been no sustained transmission outside of China. Further curbs and quarantines could help it from turning into a pandemic. What's worrisome is that, there are more reports of low-intensity cases. On the surface that sounds like good news but researchers highlight that it means there is a higher likelihood that there are dozens of people outside of China with only cold-like symptoms who are unwittingly seeding the virus internationally.
Expect coronavirus news to dominate the week ahead with more of the kinds of swings we saw late last week.
CFTC Commitments of Traders
Speculative net futures trader positions as of the close on Tuesday. Net short denoted by - long by +.
EUR -59K vs -47K prior GBP +18K vs +25K prior JPY -36K vs -45K prior CHF +3.5K vs +1.5 prior CAD +35K vs +38K prior AUD -27K vs -19K prior NZD +2.0K vs +1.8K prior
Expect a continued unwind in yen shorts if the coronavirus threat remains high.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit uncertainty, USD strength
GBP/USD has resumed its falls and hit the lowest since mid-December after the EU and the UK laid out different views for post-Brexit relations, raising the odds of no deal. The US dollar is gaining amid upbeat data.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.
Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds
Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts.
WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading above $50.50, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 in early Asia. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.