The rout in risk assets is no longer just about the coronavirus. Yes, we can highlight a dozen economic negatives directly from the virus but we have gone beyond that, or a close to that point. We are not efficient market proponents, but the market is certainly capable of looking out beyond a year or two when we will recover from the virus.
Even in a worse-case scenario of about 4% global mortality, you could argue that several assets are underpriced. Yet, what's being priced in now are the second-order effects. There are increasing solvency risks in the energy sector and mass bailouts in aviation are already underway. The entire hospitality industry is under threat with countless small restaurants and businesses likely to be pushed over the edge.
An early tell on how the government will proceed, is the structure of an airline bailout. The WSJ reports the White House is looking at $50B for airlines in an expensive precedent. The report says one of the possibilities is cash grants, and that's a borderline-dangerous precedent. Ashraf estimates that by end of June, bailouts and federal govt assistance will reach a total of about $500 bn or about 3% of US GDP.
While the market may initially cheer anything that safeguards shareholders, that may quickly prove to be shortsighted. Not only will it escalate costs and deficits but it raises the risk of social disruption. This is the time when the moral hazard from the 2008-09 bank bailouts looms large. Everyone wants, expects and demands a bailout now.
That's going to prove to be impossible. What the market is pricing in – at least partially – is social and political disruption. We have written often in the past year about the growing fractures in politics as many countries diverge from the center. This event is another spark that will light fuses around the world.
In FX, the yen continued to gain ground in the volatility as the classic safe havens rose. USD/CAD hit 1.40 for the first time since 2016 and remains far too low for a global recession.
We got a first taste of the scope of the US slowdown Monday with the Empire Fed falling the most on record in a single month. It plunged to -21.5 from +12.9. That's merely the leading edge of the economic cliff of coronavirus. Another real-time data point to watch will be Tuesday's German ZEW survey. The consensus is a drop to -27.2 from +8.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.11 after terrible ZEW figures, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, pressured after the ZEW Economic Sentiment for March plunged to -49.5 points. The dollar remains dominant amid the coronavirus crisis. French President Macron declared "war" and pledged stimulus.
GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid USD strength, amid weak UK data
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in six months, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid coronavirus fears. UK job figures disappointed with an increase of the unemployment rate to 3.9%.
Forex Today: Dollar dominant as markets bounce after Trump's recession talk, focus on fiscal stimulus
Stocks are in the green early on Saint Patrick's Day, after yet another massive sell-off on Monday. Concerns about the impact of coronavirus weighed heavily on the markets, triggering double-digit falls on Wall Street in the worst fall since 1987.
Gold slides to $1485 region, closer to over 1-month lows set on Monday
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1484 region.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.