EUR/USD Bearish Breakout Below Monthly Support
The EUR/USD monthly chart seems to be breaking below the critical support trend line (dotted green). What will this breakout indicate for the EUR/USD? Let’s review:
- The EUR/USD bearish breakout below the support line (dotted green) could confirm a strong bearish price swing.
- Although the previous bottom could stop price action from an immediate decline, our Elliott Wave analysis does favor a bearish continuation towards the -27.2% Fibonacci target.
- The bearish decline could unfold in a bearish trend channel.
- A bullish push above the broken trend line could place the bearish analysis on hold.
- For the moment, a bullish ABC (blue) pattern within wave B (pink) seems completed and price is moving lower within wave C (pink).
BTC/USD Bullish Pinbar at Support Line
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has made a bullish bounce at the support trend line (green). Let’s analyze what that could mean for the BTC/USD:
- BTC/USD showed a bullish pinbar candlestick pattern yesterday. The bullish candle occurred at the key support trend line (green).
- The bullish bounce is probably indicating a bullish reversal.
- The Elliott Wave patterns suggest a WXY (blue) complex correction within a potential wave B (pink).
- A bullish ABC could unfold within the wave Y (blue) towards the main target zone around 50-60k.
- A break below the support trend line could place the bullish analysis on hold.
USD/JPY Wide Open Space Above after Strong Impulse
The USD/JPY is showing extremely strong bullish momentum:
- The USD/JPY bullish breakout above the resistance trend lines (dotted orange) has confirmed the bullish ABCDE (blue) triangle pattern within wave B (pink).
- The larger picture seems to indicate an ABC (pink) Elliott Wave pattern.
- The last 2 months, price action has accelerated which is indicating a wave 3 (blue) pattern within the wave C (pink).
- Due to the strong surge, a small retracement or pullback towards the previous top or last month’s close would be useful for potential entry positions.
- In general though, there seems to be plenty of space until the main Fibonacci -27.2% Fibonacci target has been hit.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
