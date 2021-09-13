USD/CAD and all CAD currencies are favored this week as best trades and in first positions in the 18 currency pair rankings. CAD/CHF was added as the 19th currency for the week ahead. The future of CAD/CHF as addition to permanent weekly rankings and trades is undecided however CAD/CHF is an essential currency to trades and evaluation for all CAD currencies including CAD/EM.
USD/CAD as an anchor currency is quite different from EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and GBP/USD as those currencies comtain a wider universe of currencies and much easier to evaluate trades than CAD.
CAD contains USD/CAD and CAD/JPY as both opposite movements pairs but many weeks both are located in neutral zones which means the price of USD/CAD and CAD/JPY are more closer to each other rather than distant. And significant averages are close.
CAD/CHF's role in the CAD lineup serves its purpose many weeks as the deciding factor to lend confidence to USD/CAD and CAD/JPY trades. CAD/CHF and CAD/JPY is generally one unit or the same exact pairs while USD/CAD due to USD in the first position is opposite. The line up is USD/CAD vs CAD/JPY and CAD/CHF.
CAD/CHF is a good mover currency and profits by many pips on the same level as GBP/CHF but complete opposites to movements as USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF. The driving force to CAD/CHF and CAD/JPY is clearly USD/CAD as USD/CAD contains wide ranges to its smaller range counterparts CAD/CHF and CAD/JPY.
Currently, USD/CAD serves as a middle currency position to GBP/USD and EUR/USD as
GBP/USD 1.3823
USD/CAD 1.2686
EUR/USD 1.1807.
In year 2020, USD/CAD's position switched to top currency as the lineup became
USD/CAD 1.4400's
GBP/USD 1.4212
EUR/USD 1.2300's.
USD/CAD eventually crossed below GBP/USD and above EUR/USD to assume its current middle position status.
Spreads alone informs to USD/CAD middle position.
GBP/USD vs USD/CAD 1137 pips
USD/CAD vs EUR/USD 879 pips
GBP/USD Vs EUR/USD 2016 pips.
USD/EUR, CAD/USD and USD/GBP
USD/EUR 0.8469
CAD/USD 0.7882
USD/GBP 0.7234
CAD maintains middle position to reverse exchange rates. However the spreads compressed as
USD/EUR Vs CAD/USD 0.0587
CAD/USD Vs USD/GBP 0.0648
USD/EUR Vs USD/GBP 0.1235.
USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF
USD/CAD 1.2686
CAD/JPY 86.55
CAD/CHF 0.7230.
The week
USD/CAD short, CAD/JPY and CAD/CHF long.
CAD/JPY,, CAD/USD, CAD/CHF Reverse Exchange Rates
CAD/JPY 0.8655
CAD/USD 0.7882
CAD/CHF 0.7230.
USD/CAD maintains middle status to CAD/JPY and CAD/CHF. USD/CAD or CAD/USD maintains the price driver position.
CAD/CHF Vs USD/GBP.
CAD/CHF closed 0.7230 and USD/GBP 0.7234. If CAD/CHF goes long then CAD/CHF may cross above USD/GBP to mean the same as GBP/USD will trade short. Lower GBP/USD is the same as long USD/GBP and CAD/CHF which says CAD/CHF is folowing as a USD currency.
CAD/JPY Vs EUR/GBP.
CAD/JPY 86.55 or 0.8655
EUR/GBP 0.8535.
CAD/JPY and EUR/GBP this week goes long as both are the exact same currency pair.
CAD/JPY Vs EUR/GBP Further Evaluation.
CAD/JPY 0.8655 or 1.1554
EUR/GBP 0.8535 or 1.1716.
Note CAD/JPY oversold to EUR/GBP as both head long this week and EUR/GBP as the driver price.
Weekly Trades EUR/GBP, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/JPY.
EUR/GBP Long targets 0.8573. Long above 0.8580 to target 0.8595. Or Short 0.8573 to target 0.8557.
CAD/CHF Long Anywhere or 0.7225 to target 0.7276. Long above 0.7290 to target 0.7318. Or short 0.7276 to target 0.7253.
CHF/JPY Long 119.45 and 119.34 to target 119.76. Long above 119.87 to target 120.18. Short 120.18 to target 119.97.
CAD/JPY Long Anywhere or 86.46 to target 87.19. Long above 87.38 to target 87.81. Short 87.81 to target 87.51. Or short 87.19 to target 86.88.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
