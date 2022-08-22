Favored trades this week: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, EUR/NZD

Brian Twomey calls the market every week, most times perfectly but always successfully.

Best trades: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY.

GBP Best Trades: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY.

GBP/JPY big break 161.82, close 161.82. May never see this perfection again in our lifetime.

Trades

EUR/USD Break Point 1.0377, above targets 1.0440.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.0020 and 1.0013 to target 1.0187. Must cross 1.0051, 1.0082, 1.0113, 1.0144, 1.0175, 1.0190. Short 1.0187 to target 1.0124.

USD/JPY Break Point 132.03, below targets 131.05.

Strategy. Short 137.35 and 137.42 to target 135.46. Must cross 137.11, 136.87, 136.63, 136.39, 136.15, 135.91, 135.67, 135.43, 135.19. Long 135.46 to target 135.95.

AUD/USD Break Point 0.7012, above targets 0.7052.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 0.6864 and 0.6854 to target 0.6982. Must cross 0.6883, 0.6902, 0.6921, 0.6940, 0.6959, 0.6978, 0.6987. Long above 0.7012 to target 0.7052. Short 0.7052 to target 0.7032. Cautious short 0.6982 to target 0.6933.

NZD/USD Break Point 0.6368, above targets 0.6397.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 0.6167 and 0.6159 to target 0.6325. Must cross 0.6195, 0.6223, 0.6251, 0.6279, 0.6307, 0.6321, 0.6335. Short 0.6325 to target 0.6267.

EUR/JPY Break Point 136.80, below targets 135.85.

Strategy. Short 137.83 and 137.91 to target 137.12. Must cross 137.68, 137.53, 137.38, 137.23, 137.08. Short below 136.80 to target 135.85. Long 135.85 to target 136.33. Cautious long 137.12 to target 137.75.

EUR/CAD Break Point 1.3337, above targets 1.3420.

Strategy. Long 1.2987 and 1.2971 to target 1.3169. Must cross 1.3003, 1.3019, 1.3035, 1.3051, 1.3067, 1.3083, 1.3099, 1.3115, 1.3131, 1.3147, 1.3163, 1.3179. Short 1.3169 to target 1.3071.

EUR/AUD Break Point 1.4798, above targets 1.4852.

Strategy. Long 1.4533 and 1.4527 to target 1.4690. Must cross 1.4560, 1.4587, 1.4614, 1.4641, 1.4668, 1.4695, 1.4722. Short 1.4690 to target 1.4608.

AUD/JPY Break Point 92.51, below 92.05.

Strategy. Short 94.56 and 94.62 to target 93.19. Must cross 94.34, 94.12, 93.90, 93.68, 93.46, 93.24, 93.02. Long 93.19 to target 93.88.

NZD/JPY Break Point 83.97, below targets 83.40.

Strategy. Short 84.80 and 84.90 to target 84.25. Must cross 84.66, 84.52, 84.38, 84.24, 84.10. Short below 83.97 to target 83.40. Long 83.40 to target 83.68. Cautious long 84.25 to target 84.81.

USD/CAD Break Point 1.2856, below targets 1.2799.

Strategy. Short Anywhere or 1.3013 and 1.3020 to target 1.2877. Must cross 1.2985, 1.2957, 1.2929, 1.2901, 1.2873. Short below 1.2856 to target 1.2799. Long 1.2799 to target 1.2842. Cautious long 1.2877 to target 1.2927.

CAD/JPY Break Point 102.68, below targets 102.02.

Strategy. Short 105.80 and 105.88 to target 103.99. Must cross 105.64, 105.48, 105.32, 105.16, 105.00, 104.84, 104.68, 104.52, 104.36, 104.20, 104.04, 103.88. Long 103.99 to target 104.65.

AUD/CHF Break Point 0.6690, above targets 0.6720.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 0.6585 and 0.6570 to target 0.6675. Must cross 0.6600, 0.6615, 0.6630, 0.6645, 0.66 0, 0.6675. Short 0.6675 to target 0.6630.

NZD/CHF Break Point 0.6075, above targets 0.6120.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 0.5915 amd 0.5905 to target 0.6053. Must cross 0.5937, 0.5959, 0.5981, 0.6003, 0.6025, 0.6047, 0.6069. Long above 0.6075 to target 0.6120. Short 0.6120 to target 0.6098. Cautious short 0.6053 to target 0.5985.

CAD/CHF Break Point 0.7424, above targets 0.7463.

Strategy. Long 0.7352 and 0.7346 to target 0.7411. Must cross 0.7365, 0.7378, 0.7391, 0.7404. Long above 0.7424 to target 0.7463. Short 0.7463 to target 0.7437. Cautious short 0.7411 to target 0.7372.

EUR/NZD Break Point 1.6295, above targets 1.6369.

Strategy. Long 1.6193 and 1.6184 to target 1.6258. Must cross 1.6211, 1.6229, 1.6247, 1.6265. Long above 1.6295 to target 1.6369. Short 1.6369 to target 1.6332. Cautious short 1.6258 to target 1.6184.

GBP

Favored trades this week: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY

GBP/USD Break Point 1.2276, above targets 1.2353.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.1817 and 1.1809 to target 1.2008. Must cross 1.1836, 1.1855, 1.1874, 1.1893, 1.1912, 1.1931, 1.1950, 1.1969, 1.1988, 1.2007, 1.2026. Short 1.2008 to target 1.1970.

GBP/CAD Break Point 1.5777, above targets 1.5858.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.5323 and 1.5313 to target 1.5535. Must cross 1.5363, 1.5403, 1.5443, 1.5483, 1.5523, 1.5563. Short 1.5535 to target 1.5454.

GBP/AUD Break Point 1.7505, above targets 1.7569.

Strategy. Long 1.7154 and 1.7146 to target 1.7346. Must cross 1.7185, 1.7216, 1.7247, 1.7278, 1.7309, 1.7340. Short 1.7346 to target 1.7250.

GBP/CHF Break Point 1.1711, above targets 1.1777.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.1323 and 1.1314 to target 1.1512. Must cross 1.1339, 1.1355, 1.1371, 1.1387, 1.1403, 1.1419, 1.1435, 1.1451, 1.1467, 1.1483, 1.1499, 1.1515. Short 1.1512 to target 1.1462.

GBP/NZD Break Point 1.9276, above targets 1.9335.

Strategy. Long 1.9089 and 1.9080 to target 1.9237. Must cross 1.9108, 1.9127, 1.9146, 1.9165, 1.9184, 1.9203, 1.9222, 1.9241. Long above 1.9276 to target 1.9335. Short 1.9335 to target 1.9315. Cautious short 1.9237 to target 1.9158.

GBP/JPY Break Point 161.82, Close 161.82.

Strategy. Long 161.22 and 161.29 to target 161.52. Or short 162.35 and 162.41 to target 162.11.