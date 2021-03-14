Week: 15-19.03.2021

Key event: USD. Interest Rate Decision

A rate hike tends to boost the local currency, as it is understood as a sign of a healthy inflation. A rate cut, on the other hand, is seen as a sign of economic and inflationary woes and, therefore, tends to weaken the local currency. If rates remain unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the FOMC statement, and whether the tone is hawkish, or dovish over future developments of inflation.

We expect a similar reading to the previous month.

Until release day, we expect a continuation of the actual trend. A surprising data value could reverse the actual trend direction.

Key Levels:

Resistance 0.9460

Support 0.9200, 0.9090, 0.9020

Trend USD/CHF:

Bullish

Price has surged and forming HH and HL, which could be the start of a new uptrend. It has formed new demand levels visible on lower Time Frames.

Call to Action/Trade Idea

We will look to buy near supports and demand zones, with targets on resistance 0.9460.