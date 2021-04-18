Week: 19-23.04.2021



Key event: CAD. Interest Rate

Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves;

We expect a similar reading than the previous month.

Until release day, we expect a continuation of the actual trend. A negative surprising data value could reverse actual trend direction.

Key Levels:

Resistance 1.2630, 1.2750, 1.2900

Support 1.2400, 1.2255

Trend USD/CAD

Bearish

Price has been respecting a down channel, reacting to horizontal and diagonal resistance. This scenario may change with fundamental announcements.

Call to Action/Trade Idea

We will look for buying opportunities near support. A breakout of the bearish channel will provide us opportunities to buy on retracements.