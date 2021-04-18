Week: 19-23.04.2021
Key event: CAD. Interest Rate
Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves;
We expect a similar reading than the previous month.
Until release day, we expect a continuation of the actual trend. A negative surprising data value could reverse actual trend direction.
Key Levels:
-
Resistance 1.2630, 1.2750, 1.2900
-
Support 1.2400, 1.2255
Trend USD/CAD
Bearish
Price has been respecting a down channel, reacting to horizontal and diagonal resistance. This scenario may change with fundamental announcements.
Call to Action/Trade Idea
We will look for buying opportunities near support. A breakout of the bearish channel will provide us opportunities to buy on retracements.
The 5%ers operate an Online Funding and Growth Trading Program, operated by FIVE PERCENT ONLINE LTD, a registered UK Company number 12553363. The 5%ers welcomes Financial Market traders from any nationality and any age from 18 years old to participate. The 5%ers provides fully-funded forex trading account with monthly profit payout plans and lucrative growth scenarios to traders who qualify for the program’s trading requirements. Under a 3rd party contract, The 5%ers recruits talented traders to work for the company, on the company’s platform and using the company’s assets and funds. The 5%ers is not a broker, and not associated with any particular broker. and do not service financial trading services of any type. The 5%ers does not invest clients capital on the financial markets, all funding of clients account is sourced by the ownership own capital. The 5%ers is a brand name, operated by Five Percent Online LTD, and is a privately owned Legal Corporation, performing a Nostro-investment operation. It is not operating as a Financial Institution of any type, nor is it a Broker, nor a Broker Marketing platform, and does not accept Investor’s capital.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls may challenge the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD hit 1.1994 on Friday, its highest for the week, closing the latter with substantial gains in the 1.1980 price zone. European macroeconomic data indicated a slow path to economic recovery. The pair is technically bullish but still unable to take the 1.2000 threshold.
GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite
The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower
Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.