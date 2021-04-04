Week: 5-9.04.2021
Key event: CAD. Employment Rate
Measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
We expect a significantly lower reading than the previous month.
Until release day, we can expect a weakening of the Canadian dollar against other currencies. On Friday (releasing day), a surprising value could affect actual trends and cause possible breakouts of key levels.
Key Levels:
-
Resistance 1.2630, 1.2750, 1.2900
-
Support 1.2400, 1.2250
Trend USD/CAD:
Bearish
Price has been respecting a down channel, reacting to horizontal and diagonal resistance. This scenario may change with fundamental announcements.
Call to Action/Trade Idea
Until Friday we will look for buying opportunities near support. A breakout of the bearish channel will provide us opportunities to buy on retracements.
