Week: 5-9.04.2021

Key event: CAD. Employment Rate

Measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.

We expect a significantly lower reading than the previous month.

Until release day, we can expect a weakening of the Canadian dollar against other currencies. On Friday (releasing day), a surprising value could affect actual trends and cause possible breakouts of key levels.

Key Levels:

  • Resistance 1.2630, 1.2750, 1.2900

  • Support 1.2400, 1.2250

 

Trend USD/CAD:

Bearish

Price has been respecting a down channel, reacting to horizontal and diagonal resistance. This scenario may change with fundamental announcements.

 

Call to Action/Trade Idea

Until Friday we will look for buying opportunities near support. A breakout of the bearish channel will provide us opportunities to buy on retracements.

EUR/USD consolidates Friday's losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries. 

GBP/USD is holding onto Friday's trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.

Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.

GBP/USD is holding onto Friday's trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.

American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.

