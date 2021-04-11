Week: 12-16.04.2021
Key event: NZD. Interest Rate Decision
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD.
We expect a similar reading to the previous lecture.
We do not expect this announcement to be relevant for the behavior of the NZD against other currencies during the week. More likely the technicals will be predominant. Only a very unexpected final data would affect the price action.
Key Levels:
Resistance 0.7100, 0.7000, 0.7450
Support 0.6800
Trend NZD/USD:
Bearish/Neutral
Price broke down two weeks ago the 0.7100 support level, turning it into key resistance. Price has formed a lower low; now a lower high would confirm a trend reversal.
Call to Action/Trade Idea
We will look to sell near resistance levels. The previous support levels are now important resistances.
