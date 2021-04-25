Key event: USD. Interest Rate

Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

We expect a similar reading to the previous month.

Until release day, we expect a continuation of the actual trend. A positive or negative surprising data value could affect the actual trend direction.

Key Levels:

Resistance 1.2150, 1.2300

Support 1.1990, 1.1850, 1.1700

Trend EUR/USD

Bullish

Price has recovered aggressively to the upside. A test of the next resistance is very likely. If that level doesn't hold we should see a rally all the way to 1.2250 / 1.2300.

Call to Action/Trade Idea

We will look for any opportunity to join the bullish trend. Any retracement or pullback to support levels. Only an unexpected important release might overturn the actual trend.