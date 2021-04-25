Key event: USD. Interest Rate
Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
We expect a similar reading to the previous month.
Until release day, we expect a continuation of the actual trend. A positive or negative surprising data value could affect the actual trend direction.
Key Levels:
- Resistance 1.2150, 1.2300
- Support 1.1990, 1.1850, 1.1700
Trend EUR/USD
Bullish
Price has recovered aggressively to the upside. A test of the next resistance is very likely. If that level doesn't hold we should see a rally all the way to 1.2250 / 1.2300.
Call to Action/Trade Idea
We will look for any opportunity to join the bullish trend. Any retracement or pullback to support levels. Only an unexpected important release might overturn the actual trend.
The 5%ers operate an Online Funding and Growth Trading Program, operated by FIVE PERCENT ONLINE LTD, a registered UK Company number 12553363. The 5%ers welcomes Financial Market traders from any nationality and any age from 18 years old to participate. The 5%ers provides fully-funded forex trading account with monthly profit payout plans and lucrative growth scenarios to traders who qualify for the program’s trading requirements. Under a 3rd party contract, The 5%ers recruits talented traders to work for the company, on the company’s platform and using the company’s assets and funds. The 5%ers is not a broker, and not associated with any particular broker. and do not service financial trading services of any type. The 5%ers does not invest clients capital on the financial markets, all funding of clients account is sourced by the ownership own capital. The 5%ers is a brand name, operated by Five Percent Online LTD, and is a privately owned Legal Corporation, performing a Nostro-investment operation. It is not operating as a Financial Institution of any type, nor is it a Broker, nor a Broker Marketing platform, and does not accept Investor’s capital.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100
EUR/USD pressures this week high at 1.2079 after the EU services sector moved back into expansion territory according to Markit, the first time since August.
GBP/USD extends decline towards the 1.3800 price zone
Upbeat UK data fell short of boosting the pound, hurt by Brexit jitters in Ireland. US macroeconomic figures making the difference in the dollar’s favor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD drops below $1,780 area as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold lost its traction after climbing toward $1,800 on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%. Latest PMI data from US underlined strong price pressures.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.