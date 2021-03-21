Week: 22-26.03.2021
Key event: USD. Fed´s Chair Powell testifies
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, providing a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy.
During this week, there will be three speeches. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
These speeches tend to increase the volatility in the markets and may cause a breakout of key levels in price.
Key Levels:
-
Resistance 1.1989, 1.2180
-
Support 1.8400, 1.1755
Trend EUR/USD:
Neutral
Price is ranging between 1.1989 and 1.1840. Last week, the price closed with a false breakout down.
Call to Action/Trade Idea
We will look to trade the breakout of the actual range, very likely near or during one of the speeches.
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD stabilises ahead of bombardment of Fed speak and key US data next week
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in the low $1740s, close the 21-day moving average which currently resides just above $1740. Prices have been generally well supported above the $1730 level, amid a lack of any real fundamental drivers throughout the day.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.