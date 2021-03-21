Week: 22-26.03.2021

Key event: USD. Fed´s Chair Powell testifies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, providing a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy.

During this week, there will be three speeches. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

These speeches tend to increase the volatility in the markets and may cause a breakout of key levels in price.

Key Levels:

Resistance 1.1989, 1.2180

Support 1.8400, 1.1755

Trend EUR/USD:

Neutral

Price is ranging between 1.1989 and 1.1840. Last week, the price closed with a false breakout down.

Call to Action/Trade Idea

We will look to trade the breakout of the actual range, very likely near or during one of the speeches.