AUD CPI

Week: 24-28.01.2022

The major news which will move this pair this week is the Consumer Price Index for the AUD. This result gives a major indication on inflation within the economy. With fuel and housing prices showing no sign of slowing down, I can see this release triggering a RBA cash rate meeting. Keep your eye on this release, I think their expectations are set too high and the market will be disappointed.

Key Levels EUR/AUD:

Resistance 1.58500, 1.59000.

Support 1.56000.

Trend EUR/AUD

Sideways

Price has been consolidating for the past few weeks and I am expecting this to continue. We are approaching a strong supply area and given the current climate of the currencies, I can see this supply zone being too strong for the price to break.

Call to action/trade Idea

We have entered the supply zone on the 4H chart, look into the 1H and start to build a trading plan, look for Lower Lows, trend line breaks and chart patterns that point towards the downside, then short to 1.56000.