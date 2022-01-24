AUD CPI
Week: 24-28.01.2022
The major news which will move this pair this week is the Consumer Price Index for the AUD. This result gives a major indication on inflation within the economy. With fuel and housing prices showing no sign of slowing down, I can see this release triggering a RBA cash rate meeting. Keep your eye on this release, I think their expectations are set too high and the market will be disappointed.
Key Levels EUR/AUD:
-
Resistance 1.58500, 1.59000.
-
Support 1.56000.
Trend EUR/AUD
Sideways
Price has been consolidating for the past few weeks and I am expecting this to continue. We are approaching a strong supply area and given the current climate of the currencies, I can see this supply zone being too strong for the price to break.
Call to action/trade Idea
We have entered the supply zone on the 4H chart, look into the 1H and start to build a trading plan, look for Lower Lows, trend line breaks and chart patterns that point towards the downside, then short to 1.56000.
The 5%ers operate an Online Funding and Growth Trading Program, operated by FIVE PERCENT ONLINE LTD, a registered UK Company number 12553363. The 5%ers welcomes Financial Market traders from any nationality and any age from 18 years old to participate. The 5%ers provides fully-funded forex trading account with monthly profit payout plans and lucrative growth scenarios to traders who qualify for the program’s trading requirements. Under a 3rd party contract, The 5%ers recruits talented traders to work for the company, on the company’s platform and using the company’s assets and funds. The 5%ers is not a broker, and not associated with any particular broker. and do not service financial trading services of any type. The 5%ers does not invest clients capital on the financial markets, all funding of clients account is sourced by the ownership own capital. The 5%ers is a brand name, operated by Five Percent Online LTD, and is a privately owned Legal Corporation, performing a Nostro-investment operation. It is not operating as a Financial Institution of any type, nor is it a Broker, nor a Broker Marketing platform, and does not accept Investor’s capital.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 on risk aversion, weak UK data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3500. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.