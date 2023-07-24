Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6750 after mixed Australia PMIs
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains on the back foot below 0.6750 at the start of the blockbuster week on Monday. The Aussie digests mixed Australian S&P Global Preliminary PMI reports while traders remain cautious ahead of this week's Fed decision. US PMIs coming up next.
USD/JPY drops below 141.50 amid cautious mood, Kanda's comments
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure, trading below 141.50 in the mid-Asian trading on Monday. The Japanese Yen benefits from a cautious mood and the country's top FX diplomat Kanda's comments, despite mixed PMI data. US PMIs awaited.
Gold consolidates around 100-day SMA as traders await Fed, ECB policy meetings
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday. Traders prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's central bank event risks. China's economic woes, US-China tensions and geopolitical risks to act as a tailwind.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.
The final Fed hike-is it or isn't it
Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting. With earnings results so far clearing a low bar hurdle couched by a benign set of macro data points, most paths continue to lead to a US economic soft landing.