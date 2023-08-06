Our weekly trade analysis focuses on the key developments in Gold, USDX, US 500, US Tech 100, DJIA ETF, QQQ, SPY, and VIX.
- Gold(XAU/USD): Four-hour chart analysis - Bulls Showing Resilience Amidst Decline
- US dollar(USDX): Weekly trade analysis - USDX Gains Stalled, Focus on Critical Support
- US 500(SPX): Four-hour chart analysis - Index Breaks Critical Support, Testing Lower Zones
- US Tech 100(USTEC): Four-hour chart analysis - Bulls Struggling to Regain Control at Key Support
- SPDR DJIA ETF(DIA): Four-hour chart analysis - Bulls must reclaim the 351 level to regain control.
- QQQ ETF: Daily chart analysis - QQQ ETF Remains Under Pressure, Vulnerable to Further Decline
- S&P 500 ETF(SPY): Daily chart analysis - SPY Pulls Back to Crucial Support Area
- Volatility Index(VIX): Weekly chart analysis - VIX Rises, Potential Reversal in Sight
