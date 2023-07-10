- Gold demonstrated resilience in both the weekly and daily charts for the second consecutive week
- U.S. dollar Index (DXY) drops below major demand zones
- Euro bounced back following the release of the US jobs data
- US dollar/JPY drops below major demand zone and consolidates around 142.062
- GBP/US dollar breaks out at major supply zone
Our weekly analysis is based on a robust supply and demand system incorporating historical data and identifying crucial levels and future trends ahead of price action.
AUD/USD remains below 0.6700/200-day SMA, moves little after Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD remains below the 200-day SMA through the Asian session on Monday. The emergence of some USD buying turns out to be a key factor capping the pair. China’s economic woes also contribute to keeping a lid on the China-proxy Aussie.
EUR/USD sits at weekly highs above 1.0950 amid a quiet start to a big week
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0950, sitting near eight-day highs of 1.0975 set on Friday. The pair is consolidating last week’s gains, in what seems to be a relatively quiet start to a big week ahead.
Gold holds above $1,920, eyes on Chinese data
Gold price gains some traction and holds above $1,920 during an early Asian session on Monday. The weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday dragged the US dollar sharply lower across the board and benefited the XAU/USD price.
Dogecoin price levitates around 26.5% Fib as court deliberates potency of evidence in Elon Musk $258B case
Dogecoin price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Week Ahead – US inflation report, BoC and RBNZ meetings eyed
Another exciting week lies ahead for FX markets, before trading conditions start to wind down for the summer. The spotlight will fall on the latest US inflation report, which could help the dollar break out of its recent stalemate. Central bank meetings in New Zealand and Canada will also be closely watched.