Weekly Technical & Trading Outlook USD/JPY

Today, as dlr has fallen to 112.32 after despite a brief jump to 113.47 in post- NFP NY trading, suggesting re-test of said last week's 112.06 low would be seen after consolidation, then marginal weakness, 'bullish convergences' on the hourly indicators should limit downside to 1121.55/60. Abv 113.47, 113.95.

Looking at the bigger picture, although dlr's early rally abv previous res at 107.49 (Jul high) to a 10-1/2 month top of 118.66 in mid-Dec confirms MT fall fm 2015 near 13-year peak at 125.86 has ended at 99.00 (Jun), subsequent drop to a 7-week trough of 112.06 last Thur confirms top is made n consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 111.99, then 110.92, being 38.2% n 50% r respectively of the intermediate rise fm 111.19 (2016 Nov low). Current falling daily indicators add credence to this view. On the upside, only abv 115. 38 res would be the 1st signal said decline has formed a temporary low, then upside risk would increase for stronger gain to 116.87 later this month.

