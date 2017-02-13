Weekly Technical & Trading Outlook GBP/USD

Today, cable initial rebound fm 1.2347 last week to 1.2582 (Thur) suggests 1st leg of decline fm 1.2706 has ended at 1.2347 n as 1.2582 has cap upside, consolidation with downside is in store. As hourly oscillators would display bullish convergences on next fall, one can buy on dips or sell on recovery.

On the daily chart, cable's MT rise to 1.2775 in Dec after a flash crash to a 31-year low at 1.1491 in Oct confirms a major low has been formed. However, subsequent fall to a 14-week low at 1.1983 in mid-Jan confirms 1st leg of correction has ended n choppy sideways swings are in store. The spectacular rally (biggest 1-day gain in nearly 2 decades) to 1.2416 in mid-Jan, then 1.2706 last week signals aforesaid fall fm 1.2775 has ended there n upside bias remains for re-test of this key res after consolidation. Having said that, cable's fall fm 1.2706 to 1.2347 last Tue suggests retracement twd 1.2259 (61.8% r) may be seen, however, reckon 1.2195 (70.7% r) would remain intact n bring another rise later.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.