Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Jul 2022 00:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

136.07

55 HR EMA

135.94

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

137.50 - 50% proj. of 131.50-136.99 fm 134.75.

136.81 - Jun 30 high.

136.56 - Last week's high (Fri).

Support

135.80 - Last Fri's NY low.

135.34 - Last Fri's low.

134.96 - Last Wed's low.



USD/JPY - 136.30.. Dlr went through a roller-coaster ride last week. Price climbed initially to 136.36 on Tue but quickly ratcheted lower to 134.96 on safe haven yen buying b4 rebounding on rally in U.S. yields to 136.56 in post-NFP NY.



On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Dlr's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.99 in Jun n subsequent retreat to 134.75 would bring range trading b4 heading to 137.41, 'bearish divergences' would cap price at 138.10/20. Below 134.27 may risk 131.50.



Today, although dlr's rise fm Jul's 134.75 low to 136.56 Fri suggests cor rection fm Jun's 24-year peak at 136.99 has ended, intra-day retreat to 135.88 on profit taking would bring range trading, as long as 135.34 (Fri low) hold, up- side bias remains, abv 136.56 would head twd 136.99. Below 135.34 risks 134.96.