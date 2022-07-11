Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Jul 2022 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
136.07
55 HR EMA
135.94
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
137.50 - 50% proj. of 131.50-136.99 fm 134.75.
136.81 - Jun 30 high.
136.56 - Last week's high (Fri).
Support
135.80 - Last Fri's NY low.
135.34 - Last Fri's low.
134.96 - Last Wed's low.
USD/JPY - 136.30.. Dlr went through a roller-coaster ride last week. Price climbed initially to 136.36 on Tue but quickly ratcheted lower to 134.96 on safe haven yen buying b4 rebounding on rally in U.S. yields to 136.56 in post-NFP NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Dlr's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.99 in Jun n subsequent retreat to 134.75 would bring range trading b4 heading to 137.41, 'bearish divergences' would cap price at 138.10/20. Below 134.27 may risk 131.50.
Today, although dlr's rise fm Jul's 134.75 low to 136.56 Fri suggests cor rection fm Jun's 24-year peak at 136.99 has ended, intra-day retreat to 135.88 on profit taking would bring range trading, as long as 135.34 (Fri low) hold, up- side bias remains, abv 136.56 would head twd 136.99. Below 135.34 risks 134.96.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0150 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside below 1.0150, eyeing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold sees downside below $1,740, spotlight is on US Inflation
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance, downside looks likely as DXY reclaims day’s high. The precious metal is on the verge of witnessing a downside break of the week-old consolidation.
Assessing the risk-reward ratio for this Cardano price setup
Cardano price has been consolidating since the second week of June with no signs of a clear breakout. However, ADA seems to have formed a bullish reversal setup that could be the key to escaping the ranging markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!