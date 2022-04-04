Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 04 Apr 2022 00:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

21 HR EMA

122.52

55 HR EMA

122.35

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

57

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

123.64 - 61.8% r of 125.10-121.29.

123.20 - Last Wed's high.

123.03 - Last Fri's high.

Support

122.22 - Last Thur's European high (now sup).

121.75 - Last Fri's Asian low.

121.29 - Last Thur's low.

USD/JPY - 122.64.. Although dlr continued its recent winning streak n hit a near 7-year peak of 125.10 last Mon, price ratcheted lower on year-end repar triation of yen to 121.29 b4 rallying in tandem wit US yields to 123.03 on Fri.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals Long Term rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's gain to a near 7-year peak of 125.10 may head to 126.80/85 later this month. Only below 120.00 signals temporary top is made n risks stronger retracement twd 119.39.

Today, dlr's rally fm 121.29 on BOJ's unlimited bond purchase operation to 123.03 in post-NFP Fri suggests pullback fm 125.10 has ended n as long as 122.22/25 holds, gain to 123.19 (50% r fm 125.10) is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price at 123.64. Below 122.00, 121.65/75.