Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 04 Apr 2022 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
122.52
55 HR EMA
122.35
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
57
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
123.64 - 61.8% r of 125.10-121.29.
123.20 - Last Wed's high.
123.03 - Last Fri's high.
Support
122.22 - Last Thur's European high (now sup).
121.75 - Last Fri's Asian low.
121.29 - Last Thur's low.
USD/JPY - 122.64.. Although dlr continued its recent winning streak n hit a near 7-year peak of 125.10 last Mon, price ratcheted lower on year-end repar triation of yen to 121.29 b4 rallying in tandem wit US yields to 123.03 on Fri.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals Long Term rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's gain to a near 7-year peak of 125.10 may head to 126.80/85 later this month. Only below 120.00 signals temporary top is made n risks stronger retracement twd 119.39.
Today, dlr's rally fm 121.29 on BOJ's unlimited bond purchase operation to 123.03 in post-NFP Fri suggests pullback fm 125.10 has ended n as long as 122.22/25 holds, gain to 123.19 (50% r fm 125.10) is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price at 123.64. Below 122.00, 121.65/75.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on BOE's Cunliffe
GBP/USD has edged lower toward 1.3100 with the dollar holding its ground at the beginning of the week. Supported by rising US yields, the US Dollar Index continues to stretch higher toward 99.00, weighing on the pair.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.