Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Jan 2022 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
115.69
55 HR EMA
115.77
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising FM o/sold
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
116.34 - Last Tue's near 5-year high.
116.18 - Last Thur's high.
116.04 - Last Fri's high.
Support
115.51 - Nov 2021 top (now sup).
115.20 - Dec 30, 2021, top (now sup).
114.96 - Last Mon's high.
USD/JPY - 115.62. Although the pair continued its recent winning streak initially last week n hit a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 (Tue), price retreated on profit-taking n later fell on Fri from 116.04 to 115.52 in post-NFP NY session.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Having said that, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators may well price at 117.78 in Jan. Only below 114.96 signals top n risks 114.26, 113.15.
Today, DLR's decline from 116.34 to 115.52 on Fri after big miss in US payrolls suggests temp. top is made n present falling hourly indicators may pressure price to 115.20/25, oversold readings would keep price abv 114.96 n bring rebound later. On the upside, a daily close abv 116.04 may head back twd 116.34.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
