Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 23 Aug 2021 00:13GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.78
55 HR EMA
109.76
Trend hourly chart
Neutral
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
60
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
110.54 - Aug 12 high.
110.22 - Last Thur's high.
109.88 - Last Fri's high.
Support
109.58 - Last Fri's low.
109.49 - Last Thur's low.
109.12 - Last week's low (Mon).
USD/JPY - 109.87.. Despite extending previous week's decline to 109.12 initially last Mon, price regained traction on broad-based usd's strength n climbed back to 110.22 on Thur b4 retreating to 109.49 due to safe-haven yen buying.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 peak at 112.22. Having said that, last week's fall fm 110.79 would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 yields fall 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.
Today, dlr's retreat fm 110.22 to 109.49 suggests choppy swings below Aug's 110.79 peak would continue, as long as 109.49 holds, upside bias remains, abv 110.22 signals pullback over n heads back to 110.32/42, bearish divergences on hourly indicators would cap price below 110.79. Below 109.49 risks 109.12/15.
