Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Aug 2021 23:45GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.89
55 HR EMA
110.14
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
25
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
110.32 - Last Wed's low (now res).
110.03 - Last Mon's low (now res).
109.88 - Aug 01 Asian high.
Support
109.41 - Aug 05 low.
109.07 - Jul's low (19th).
108.73 - Aug's low (4th).
USD/JPY - 109.64.. Although dlr continued previous week's winning streak n climbed to a 1-month high of 110.79 (Wed), price tumbled on Fri in tandem with U.S. yields to 109.55 after a surprise sharp drop in U.S. consumer confidence.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 peak at 112.22. Having said that, last week's fall fm 110.79 would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 risks fall 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.
Today, dlr's selloff fm fm 110.45 (AUS) to as low as 109.55 in NY Fri suggests upmove fm Aug's 9-week low at 108.73 has ended n weakness twd 109.07 is seen, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators' readings should keep price abv 108.88. Only abv 110.03 signals low made n may risk stronger gain to 110.45/50
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
