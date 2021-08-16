Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Aug 2021 23:45GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

109.89

55 HR EMA

110.14

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

25

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

110.32 - Last Wed's low (now res).

110.03 - Last Mon's low (now res).

109.88 - Aug 01 Asian high.

Support

109.41 - Aug 05 low.

109.07 - Jul's low (19th).

108.73 - Aug's low (4th).

USD/JPY - 109.64.. Although dlr continued previous week's winning streak n climbed to a 1-month high of 110.79 (Wed), price tumbled on Fri in tandem with U.S. yields to 109.55 after a surprise sharp drop in U.S. consumer confidence.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 peak at 112.22. Having said that, last week's fall fm 110.79 would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 risks fall 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.

Today, dlr's selloff fm fm 110.45 (AUS) to as low as 109.55 in NY Fri suggests upmove fm Aug's 9-week low at 108.73 has ended n weakness twd 109.07 is seen, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators' readings should keep price abv 108.88. Only abv 110.03 signals low made n may risk stronger gain to 110.45/50