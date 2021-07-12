Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Jul 2021 00:01GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

110.10

55 HR EMA

110.15

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

56

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

110.81 - Last Wed's high.

110.40 - Last Wed's low (now res).

110.25 - Last Fri's high.

Support

109.86 - Last Thur's NY high (now sup).

109.54 - Last Thur's near 1-month low.

109.20 - Jun's low (07).

USD/JPY - 110.16. The pair met selling interest at the start of last week n fell FM 111.18 (Mon) to 110.40 Wed on falling U.S. yields, the price tumbled to 109.54 Thur on active safe-haven yen buying b4 rebounding to 110.25 Fri.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted higher to a 15-month peak of 111.65 in early Jul after a retreat to 107.49 in Apr, last week's fall n Thur's cross-inspired selloff to 109.54 signals long-awaited correction has taken place as 111.65 top was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n weakness to 108.19 (38.2% r of 102.60-111.65) is envisaged. Abv 111.11, 111.65.

Today, although DLR's rebound FM Thur's near 1-month 109.54 low to 110.25 due to return of risk sentiment on a rebound in global stocks suggests 1st leg of correction FM 111.65 has ended, reckon 110.84 (61.8% r) should cap upside n yield decline, below 109.72, 109.20. Only abv 110.84 risks 111.11/18 later this week.