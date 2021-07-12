Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Jul 2021 00:01GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
110.10
55 HR EMA
110.15
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
110.81 - Last Wed's high.
110.40 - Last Wed's low (now res).
110.25 - Last Fri's high.
Support
109.86 - Last Thur's NY high (now sup).
109.54 - Last Thur's near 1-month low.
109.20 - Jun's low (07).
USD/JPY - 110.16. The pair met selling interest at the start of last week n fell FM 111.18 (Mon) to 110.40 Wed on falling U.S. yields, the price tumbled to 109.54 Thur on active safe-haven yen buying b4 rebounding to 110.25 Fri.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted higher to a 15-month peak of 111.65 in early Jul after a retreat to 107.49 in Apr, last week's fall n Thur's cross-inspired selloff to 109.54 signals long-awaited correction has taken place as 111.65 top was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n weakness to 108.19 (38.2% r of 102.60-111.65) is envisaged. Abv 111.11, 111.65.
Today, although DLR's rebound FM Thur's near 1-month 109.54 low to 110.25 due to return of risk sentiment on a rebound in global stocks suggests 1st leg of correction FM 111.65 has ended, reckon 110.84 (61.8% r) should cap upside n yield decline, below 109.72, 109.20. Only abv 110.84 risks 111.11/18 later this week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.