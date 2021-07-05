Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 05 Jul 202100:05GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
111.23
55 HR EMA
111.23
Trend hourly chart
Sidways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with neutral bias
Resistance
111.71 - Mar 2020 high (24th)
111.65 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month high
111.36 - Last Thur's NY low (now res)
Support
110.94 - Intra-day low (NZ)
110.75 - Last Tue's top (now sup)
110.43 - Last week's low (Wed)
USD/JPY - 111.15.. Although dlr ratcheted lower initially last week fm 110.97 (Mon), renewed buying at 110.43 lifted price due to rally in U.S. yields n later hit 15-month peak of 111.65 (Asia) Fri b4 retreating to 110.96 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rally to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullishness . Dlr's gain to a 15-month high of 111.65 last Fri would head to 112.22 but 'bear ish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 112.66. Only below sup at 109.43 signals temp. top made n risks 109.20, then later 108.57.
Today, as Fri's 111.65 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent drop to 110.96 on broad-based usd's weakness in post-NFP NY signals recent upmove has made a temp. top n would head to 110.75, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep dlr abv 110.43 n bring rebound.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
