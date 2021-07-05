Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 05 Jul 202100:05GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

111.23

55 HR EMA

111.23

Trend hourly chart

Sidways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with neutral bias

Resistance

111.71 - Mar 2020 high (24th)

111.65 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month high

111.36 - Last Thur's NY low (now res)

Support

110.94 - Intra-day low (NZ)

110.75 - Last Tue's top (now sup)

110.43 - Last week's low (Wed)

USD/JPY - 111.15.. Although dlr ratcheted lower initially last week fm 110.97 (Mon), renewed buying at 110.43 lifted price due to rally in U.S. yields n later hit 15-month peak of 111.65 (Asia) Fri b4 retreating to 110.96 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rally to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullishness . Dlr's gain to a 15-month high of 111.65 last Fri would head to 112.22 but 'bear ish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 112.66. Only below sup at 109.43 signals temp. top made n risks 109.20, then later 108.57.

Today, as Fri's 111.65 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent drop to 110.96 on broad-based usd's weakness in post-NFP NY signals recent upmove has made a temp. top n would head to 110.75, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep dlr abv 110.43 n bring rebound.