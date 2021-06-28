Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Jun 2021 00:08GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
110.78
55 HR EMA
110.78
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
111.71 - 2020 Mar high.
111.38 - 50% proj. of 107.49-110.82 fm 109.72.
111.11 - Last Thur's near 15-month high.
Support
110.49 - Last Fri's low.
110.22 - Last Tue's low.
109.72 - Last week's low (Mon).
USD/JPY - 110.79.. Despite initial weakness to 109.72 last Mon, the pair quickly rebounded in tandem with US yields n later rise abv previous 2021 top at 110.96 to a near 15-month peak of 111.11 (Thur) b4 retreating to 110.49 on Fri.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rally to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has retained bullishness . Dlr's gain to a near 15-month high of 110.82 last week would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111. 71. Only below sup at 109.72 signals temp. top made n risks 190.20, then 108.57.
Today, dlr's rebound fm 110.49 to 110.87 in hectic NY session on intra- day rally in US yields suggests pullback fm 111.11 has possibly ended, abv 110.98 would bring re-test of 111.11, then later 111.38, prominent 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 111.71. Below 110.49, 110.22, 110.08.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
