Weekly USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 31 May 2021 00:09GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

109.85

55 HR EMA

109.64

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

54

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31).

110.30 - 80.9% r of 110.96-107.49.

110.20 - Last Fri's fresh 6-week high.

Support

109.75 - Last Fri's reaction low (NY).

109.33 - May 19 high (now sup).

109.04 - Last Thur's low.

USD/JPY - 109.88.. Although DLR's initially fell marginally below prev. 108.58 low to 108.57 last Tue, price quickly rebounded to 109.06 n later rallied to 109.92 Thur on rising US yields, then to 110.20 Fri b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar has has retained bllish ness. As DLR has risen after Apr's fall to 107.49, price would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111.71. Below 108.47 signals top is made n may head back to 107.49 later.

Today, as Fri's fresh 6-week 110.20 high was accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat would bring consolidation b4 one more rise, reckon key 110.96 reses should remain intact. A firm break below 109.33 would risk stronger retracement to 109.00/04 b4 prospect of rebound.