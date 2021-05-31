Weekly USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 31 May 2021 00:09GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.85
55 HR EMA
109.64
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31).
110.30 - 80.9% r of 110.96-107.49.
110.20 - Last Fri's fresh 6-week high.
Support
109.75 - Last Fri's reaction low (NY).
109.33 - May 19 high (now sup).
109.04 - Last Thur's low.
USD/JPY - 109.88.. Although DLR's initially fell marginally below prev. 108.58 low to 108.57 last Tue, price quickly rebounded to 109.06 n later rallied to 109.92 Thur on rising US yields, then to 110.20 Fri b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar has has retained bllish ness. As DLR has risen after Apr's fall to 107.49, price would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111.71. Below 108.47 signals top is made n may head back to 107.49 later.
Today, as Fri's fresh 6-week 110.20 high was accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat would bring consolidation b4 one more rise, reckon key 110.96 reses should remain intact. A firm break below 109.33 would risk stronger retracement to 109.00/04 b4 prospect of rebound.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
