WEEKLY USD/JPY TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Last Update At 25 Apr 2021 23:20GMT

Trend Daily Chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

107.91

55 HR EMA

107.92

Trend Hourly Chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily Analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

108.96 - Apr 16 high

108.54 - Last Tue's high

108.28 - Last Wed's high

Support

107.49 - Last Fri's fresh 6-week low

107.15 - Mar 03 high (now sup)

106.78 - 50% r of 102.60-110.96

USD/JPY - 107.88.. Dlr continued its recent losing streak last week due to broad-based usd's weakness on return of risk appetite n ratcheted lower to a 6- week trough of 107.49 on Fri b4 rebounding in tandem with US yields to 108.14.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 107.49 signals range trading with downside bias remains but daily close below 107.49 needed to head twd 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound, abv 108.62, 109.95.

Today, as 107.49 low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators, intra-day bounce to 108.14 suggests temp. bottom is possibly made, abv 108.23/28 would encourage for gain twd 108.62, break, 109.22 later. below 107.49 risks marginal weakness twd 107.15 b4 correction occurs