Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Oct 2022 08:17GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9919

55 HR EMA

0.9889

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly Indicators

Getting o/bot.

13 HR RSI

70

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.0040 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9480-0.9966 fm 0.9740.

1.0000 - Psychological handle.

0.9966 - Sep's 3-month high (26).

Support

0.9912 - Hourly chart.

0.9879 - Last Fri's low.

0.9833 - Last Thur's NY low.



USD/CHF - 0.9950.. The pair also went through a roller-coaster week. Despite extending prev. week's rise to 0.9950 on Mon, price ratcheted lower to 0.9782 (Thur) on USD's retreat but then rallied to 0.9954 in post-NFP NY on Fri.



On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, DLR's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, DLR's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then to a 3-month 0.9966 high in Sep suggests correction over n as 0.9740 had contained retreat, upside bias remains. Abv 0.9966 would re-test 1.0064, break, 1.0100/10. Only below 0.9740 may risk 0.9579.



Today, DLR's 3-legged upmove fm last day in Sep at 0.9740 (Fri) 0.9954 after upbeat US jobs report Fri suggests re-test of Sep's 3-mth peak at 0.9966 would be forthcomig next, abv extends LT rise fm 2021 0.8758 trough to 1.0000, reckon 1.0040 should hold. Only below 0.9879 (Europe) rikss 0.9822, 0.9800/05.