Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Oct 2022 08:17GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9919
55 HR EMA
0.9889
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/bot.
13 HR RSI
70
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.0040 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9480-0.9966 fm 0.9740.
1.0000 - Psychological handle.
0.9966 - Sep's 3-month high (26).
Support
0.9912 - Hourly chart.
0.9879 - Last Fri's low.
0.9833 - Last Thur's NY low.
USD/CHF - 0.9950.. The pair also went through a roller-coaster week. Despite extending prev. week's rise to 0.9950 on Mon, price ratcheted lower to 0.9782 (Thur) on USD's retreat but then rallied to 0.9954 in post-NFP NY on Fri.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, DLR's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, DLR's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then to a 3-month 0.9966 high in Sep suggests correction over n as 0.9740 had contained retreat, upside bias remains. Abv 0.9966 would re-test 1.0064, break, 1.0100/10. Only below 0.9740 may risk 0.9579.
Today, DLR's 3-legged upmove fm last day in Sep at 0.9740 (Fri) 0.9954 after upbeat US jobs report Fri suggests re-test of Sep's 3-mth peak at 0.9966 would be forthcomig next, abv extends LT rise fm 2021 0.8758 trough to 1.0000, reckon 1.0040 should hold. Only below 0.9879 (Europe) rikss 0.9822, 0.9800/05.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 after weak sentiment data
EUR/USD fell to a fresh daily low near 0.9680 after the data from the euro area showed that Sentix Investor Confidence slumped to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September but managed to recover to the 0.9700 area. Eyes on Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.1100
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback preserve its strength on Monday and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold gathers bearish momentum, drops below $1,680
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday and trades at its lowest level in a week below $1,680. US bond markets will be closed on Monday but aggressive Fed rate hike bets and risk-aversion continue to boost the USD.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.