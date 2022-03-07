Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Mar 2022 01:43GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9188
55 HR EMA
0.9191
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9289 - Last week's high (Thur).
0.9239 - Wed's high.
0.9209 - Thur's NY high.
Support
0.9167 - Wed's low.
0.9151 - Tue n Feb low (21).
0.9109 - Jan 21 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9211.. Although dlr fell initially last week on safe-haven chf buying n re-test Feb's 0.9151 low on Tue, renewed euro weakness lifted price to 0.9239 the next day b4 ratcheting lower to 0.9164 (NY) on Fri.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 n rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strg retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.
Today, despite Tue's re-test of Feb's 0.9151 low, subsequent rise abv 0.92 05 res to 0.9239 suggests further choppy swings abv Feb's 0.9151 bottom wud continue n abv 0.9239 wud head to 0.9260, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators would cap price below 0.9289. Only below 0.9151 risks 0.9109, break, 0.9093.
