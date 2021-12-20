Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Dec 2021 00:49GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9223
55 HR EMA
0.9220
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9302 - Nov 23 low (now res).
0.9275 - Dec 07 high.
0.9256 - Last Thur's high.
Support
0.9222 - Last Thur's European morning low.
0.9189 - Last Tue's low.
0.9175 - Last week's low (Fri).
USD/CHF - 0.9234.. The pair also swung wildly in tandem with euro last week. Price initially fell fm 0.9256 to 0.9189 (Tue) b4 rising to 0.9294 after Fed's hawkish tilt but later fell to a 2-1/2 week 0.9175 low in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9175 risks weakness twd 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline twd 0.9019 in later part of Dec.
Today, Fri's rebound fm 0.9175 to 0.9246 on broad-based usd's strength suggests choppy trading abv previous 0.9158 low would continue n present rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, abv 0.9275 would bring re-test of 0.9294, break would extend to 0.9302. Only below 0.9200 risks 0.9175, 0.9158.
