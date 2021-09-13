Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Sep 2021 23:50GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9176

55 HR EMA

0.9178

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

53

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

0.9234 - Last week's high (Wed)

0.9206 - Aug 19 high

0.9198 - Last Thur's NY high

Support

0.9150 - Last Fri's low

0.9133 - Last Tue's low

0.9101 - Aug 17 low

USD/CHF - 0.9180.. Despite extending prev. week's rise to a 3-1/2 week high of 0.9234 last Wed, price fell on falling U.S. yields n later 0.9150 on Fri due to safe-haven CHF buying on weakness in global stocks b4 recovering in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 in mid-Aug would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.

Today, although dlr's retreat fm 0.9234 to 0.9150 suggests choppy swings below Aug's 0.9242 peak would continue, as long as 0.9101 (reaction low) holds, prospect of re-test of 0.9234 remains but abv 0.9242 needed to head twd Jul's 0.9274 peak. Fri's rebound fm 0.9150 may yield gain to 0.9220/25, abv 0.9234.