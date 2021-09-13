Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Sep 2021 23:50GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9176
55 HR EMA
0.9178
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
53
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
0.9234 - Last week's high (Wed)
0.9206 - Aug 19 high
0.9198 - Last Thur's NY high
Support
0.9150 - Last Fri's low
0.9133 - Last Tue's low
0.9101 - Aug 17 low
USD/CHF - 0.9180.. Despite extending prev. week's rise to a 3-1/2 week high of 0.9234 last Wed, price fell on falling U.S. yields n later 0.9150 on Fri due to safe-haven CHF buying on weakness in global stocks b4 recovering in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 in mid-Aug would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.
Today, although dlr's retreat fm 0.9234 to 0.9150 suggests choppy swings below Aug's 0.9242 peak would continue, as long as 0.9101 (reaction low) holds, prospect of re-test of 0.9234 remains but abv 0.9242 needed to head twd Jul's 0.9274 peak. Fri's rebound fm 0.9150 may yield gain to 0.9220/25, abv 0.9234.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.