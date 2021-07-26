Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 26 Jul 202100:21GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

0.9200

55 HR EMA

0.9197

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

0.9274 - Jul high (2nd).

0.9232 - Last Tue's high.

0.9201 - Last Thur's high.

Support

0.9170 - Last Wed's low.

0.9156 - Last week's low (Thur).

0.9133 - Jul 12 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9199.. Despite extending previous week's rise to 0.9232 ini- tially last week (Tue) on cross-selling in chf, the greenback retreated to 0.91 56 Thur b4 staging another bounce to 0.9221 ahead of NY open on Fri.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 in Jul, dlr's drop to 0.9118 on chf buying signals temp. top is made, last week's rebound to 0.9232 suggests pullback possibly over, abv 0.9274, 0.9320/30 later this month. Only below 0.9118 risks stronger retrace. to 0.9053.

Today, dlr's rebound fm 0.9156 to 0.9221 suggests pullback fm 0.9232 high has ended there n abv said res would extend upmove fm Jul's 3-week low at 0.9118 to 0.9250, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators would cap price below 0.9274. Only below 0.9156 dampens bullish outlook n risks weakness twd 0.9118.