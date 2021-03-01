Weekly USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 01 Mar 2021 00:20GMT

Trend Daily Chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9074

55 HR EMA

0.9061

Trend Hourly Chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove

Resistance

0.9147 - Nov 23 high

0.9105 - 80.9% proj. of 0.8758-0.9046 fm 0.8872

0.9094 - Wed's 11-week high

Support

0.9066 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup)

0.9029 - Last Thur's low

0.8995 - Feb 18 high (now sup)

USD/CHF - 0.9080.. Dollar continued its previous week's rise last week n ratcheted higher to 0.9094 (Wed) b4 retreating to 0.9027 Fri due to safe-haven buying of chf on global stock market rout b4 climbing to 0.9102 in New York.

On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness signals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 initially in Jan 2021, as this level was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators, subsequent rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb suggests temp. low is made. Despite a strg retreat to 0.8872, last week's rally to 0.9102 (Fri) signals upmove has resumed n price is en route twd next chart obj. at 0.9207, reckon 0.9296 should cap upside.

Today, Fri's gain to a 3-month high at 0.9102 suggests recent rise fm 0.87 58 (Jan) remains in force, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would limit upside to 0.9147 n yield minor correction later. On the downside, only below 0.9023/27 signals temporary top is made n risks retrace. twd 0.8995.