Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Jul 2022 02:22GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1989
55 HR EMA
1.1982
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with neutral bias.
Resistance
1.2097 - Jul 04 Asian low (now res).
1.2064 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 week high.
1.2045 - Last Tue's high.
Support
1.1961 - Intra-day low.
1.1917 - Last Fri's low.
1.1891 - Last Thur's low.
GBP/USD - 1.1983.. Although cable rose in tandem with euro initially last week to 1.2045 (Tue), price ratcheted lower on UK's political woes n fell to 1.1891 Thur on cross-selling in sterling b4 ratcheting higher to 1.2064 Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over n may head to 1.1700/10, 'bullish con- vergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1562. Abv 1.2162, 1.2332.
Today, cable's rebound fm Jul's 1.1761 trough to 1.2064 confirms recent downtrend has made a temp. low, as said Fri's 1.2064 was accompanied with 'bear- ish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 1.1972, then intra- day brief break there may head back to 1.1891 but 1.1877 (61.8% r) would hold.
