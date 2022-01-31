Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 31 Jan 2022 00:41GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3398

55 HR EMA

1.3415

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall

Resistance

1.3492 - Last Wed's NY low (now res)

1.3469 - Last Thur's high

1.3432 - Last Fri's high

Support

1.3359 - Last Thur's 4-week low

1.3334 - 70.7% r of 1.3162-1.3749

1.3303 - 61.8% Proj. of 1.3525-1.3359 FM 1.3406

GBP/USD - 1.3405.. Sterling remained on the back foot last week, price met renewed selling pressure at 1.3565 (Mon) n fell to 1.3436. Despite a rebound to 1.3525 (Wed), cable tumbled after Fed's hawkish tilt n later hit 1.3359 Thur.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, however, last week's sell-off to 1.3359 signals correction possibly over, below 1.3274 would yield 1.3162.

Today, cable's drop to Thur's 4-week 1.3359 low signals correction FM 2021 Dec's 1.3162 bottoms has ended n Fri's recovery to 1.3432 would bring range trading b4 down, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would prevent steep fall below 1.3303. Only abv 1.3432/36 risks 1.3475/85 but 1.3525 should hold.