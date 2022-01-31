Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 31 Jan 2022 00:41GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3398
55 HR EMA
1.3415
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
52
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.3492 - Last Wed's NY low (now res)
1.3469 - Last Thur's high
1.3432 - Last Fri's high
Support
1.3359 - Last Thur's 4-week low
1.3334 - 70.7% r of 1.3162-1.3749
1.3303 - 61.8% Proj. of 1.3525-1.3359 FM 1.3406
GBP/USD - 1.3405.. Sterling remained on the back foot last week, price met renewed selling pressure at 1.3565 (Mon) n fell to 1.3436. Despite a rebound to 1.3525 (Wed), cable tumbled after Fed's hawkish tilt n later hit 1.3359 Thur.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, however, last week's sell-off to 1.3359 signals correction possibly over, below 1.3274 would yield 1.3162.
Today, cable's drop to Thur's 4-week 1.3359 low signals correction FM 2021 Dec's 1.3162 bottoms has ended n Fri's recovery to 1.3432 would bring range trading b4 down, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would prevent steep fall below 1.3303. Only abv 1.3432/36 risks 1.3475/85 but 1.3525 should hold.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
