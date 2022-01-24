Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Jan 2022 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Easing FM o/bot
21 HR EMA
1.3566
55 HR EMA
1.3588
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
34
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.3649 - Last Wed's high.
1.3624 - 38.2% r of 1.3749-1.3546.
1.3602 - Last Fri's high (AUS).
Support
1.3533 - Jan 10 low.
1.3491 - Jan 06 low.
1.3431 - Jan's low (03).
GBP/USD - 1.3553. Cable traded below previous week's 2-mth 1.3749 top n met renewed selling at 1.3689 (Mon), price tumbled to 1.3573 Tue n staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3661 (Thur) but later weakened to 1.3546 in NY Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made. However, last week's sell-off to 1.3546 may head back twd 1.3386 (61.8% r FM 1.3162) later.
Today, cable's selloff FM Jan's 1.3749 high to 1.3546 signals up move FM 1.3162 (Dec) has made a top n as current price is trading below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, weakness to 1.3525 (38.2% r FM 1.3162) is seen, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should keep cable abv 1.3491. Only abv 1.3622 risks 1.3655/65.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 on risk aversion, weak UK data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3500. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.