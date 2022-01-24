Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Jan 2022 00:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Easing FM o/bot

21 HR EMA

1.3566

55 HR EMA

1.3588

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

34

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.3649 - Last Wed's high.

1.3624 - 38.2% r of 1.3749-1.3546.

1.3602 - Last Fri's high (AUS).

Support

1.3533 - Jan 10 low.

1.3491 - Jan 06 low.

1.3431 - Jan's low (03).

GBP/USD - 1.3553. Cable traded below previous week's 2-mth 1.3749 top n met renewed selling at 1.3689 (Mon), price tumbled to 1.3573 Tue n staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3661 (Thur) but later weakened to 1.3546 in NY Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made. However, last week's sell-off to 1.3546 may head back twd 1.3386 (61.8% r FM 1.3162) later.

Today, cable's selloff FM Jan's 1.3749 high to 1.3546 signals up move FM 1.3162 (Dec) has made a top n as current price is trading below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, weakness to 1.3525 (38.2% r FM 1.3162) is seen, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should keep cable abv 1.3491. Only abv 1.3622 risks 1.3655/65.