Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 22 Nov 2021 00:14GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3453

55 HR EMA

1.3462

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Sideways

13 HR RSI

44

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more rise b4 retreat.

Resistance

1.3537 - 38.2% r of 1.3834-1.3354.

1.3514 - Last Thur's high.

1.3475 - Last Fri's NY high.

Support

1.3408 - Last Fri's low.

1.3397 - Last Wed's low.

1.3354 - Nov's 10-month low (12th).

GBP/USD - 1.3441.. Price traded abv previous week's 10-month 1.3354 low n ratcheted to 1.3514 (Thur) after a surge in UK CPI b4 retreating to 1.3408 Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, early fall to 1.3354 in Nov would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3608 risks 1.3698, break 1.3834 in Dec.

Today, although cable's retreat from 1.3514 to 1.3408 suggests correction FM 1.3354 has ended, subsequent bounce to 1.3475 in NY Fri would bring sideways swings, below 1.3408 may head back twd 1.3354 later. Only abv 1.3514 risks stronger retracement to 1.3537 but 1.3562/67 should cap upside.