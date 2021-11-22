Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 22 Nov 2021 00:14GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3453
55 HR EMA
1.3462
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Sideways
13 HR RSI
44
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
1.3537 - 38.2% r of 1.3834-1.3354.
1.3514 - Last Thur's high.
1.3475 - Last Fri's NY high.
Support
1.3408 - Last Fri's low.
1.3397 - Last Wed's low.
1.3354 - Nov's 10-month low (12th).
GBP/USD - 1.3441.. Price traded abv previous week's 10-month 1.3354 low n ratcheted to 1.3514 (Thur) after a surge in UK CPI b4 retreating to 1.3408 Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, early fall to 1.3354 in Nov would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3608 risks 1.3698, break 1.3834 in Dec.
Today, although cable's retreat from 1.3514 to 1.3408 suggests correction FM 1.3354 has ended, subsequent bounce to 1.3475 in NY Fri would bring sideways swings, below 1.3408 may head back twd 1.3354 later. Only abv 1.3514 risks stronger retracement to 1.3537 but 1.3562/67 should cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
