Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 08 Nov 2021 00:02GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.3488

55 HR EMA

1.3529

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences.

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.3573 - Hourly chart.

1.3532 - Hourly chart.

1.3508 - Last Fri's high.

Support

1.3425 - Last Fri's 1-month low.

1.3412 - Sep's 9-month low (29).

1.3360 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.3815-1.3606 fm 1.3698.

GBP/USD - 1.3490.. Although cable edged lower initially last week to 1.3606 (Tue) n then rebounded to 1.3698 on Thur, price tumbled to 1.3472 due to surprise BOE's dovish hold n then to 1.3425 Fri b4 rebounding to 1.3506.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, last week's fall to 1.3425 would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3602 risks 1.3698, break, 1.3834 in Dec.

Today, cable's selloff to a 1-month 1.3425 low Fri suggests re-test of Sep's 9-month trough at 1.3412 would be forthcoming next, break extends erratic fall fm 2021 peak at 1.4250 (May) to 1.3360/70, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should yield correction. Only daily close abv 1.3532 risks 1.3606.