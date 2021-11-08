Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Nov 2021 00:02GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.3488
55 HR EMA
1.3529
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.3573 - Hourly chart.
1.3532 - Hourly chart.
1.3508 - Last Fri's high.
Support
1.3425 - Last Fri's 1-month low.
1.3412 - Sep's 9-month low (29).
1.3360 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.3815-1.3606 fm 1.3698.
GBP/USD - 1.3490.. Although cable edged lower initially last week to 1.3606 (Tue) n then rebounded to 1.3698 on Thur, price tumbled to 1.3472 due to surprise BOE's dovish hold n then to 1.3425 Fri b4 rebounding to 1.3506.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, last week's fall to 1.3425 would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3602 risks 1.3698, break, 1.3834 in Dec.
Today, cable's selloff to a 1-month 1.3425 low Fri suggests re-test of Sep's 9-month trough at 1.3412 would be forthcoming next, break extends erratic fall fm 2021 peak at 1.4250 (May) to 1.3360/70, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should yield correction. Only daily close abv 1.3532 risks 1.3606.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
