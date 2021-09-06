Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Sep 2021 00:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.3853
55 HR EMA
1.3828
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
1.3957 - Aug's high (4th).
1.3911 - Jul's high (12th).
1.3891 - Last Fri's 3-1/2 week high.
Support
1.3845 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup).
1.3818 - Last Fri's low.
1.3768 - Last Wed's NY low.
GBP/USD - 1.3859.. The pound also continued its recent ascent n climbed to 1.3807 last Tue, despite pullback to 1.3732 (Wed), renewed buying later sent price rallying to a 3-1/2 week peak of 1.3891 in post-NFP NY session on Friday.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's rally to 1.3983 (Jul), then back down to 1.3602 in Aug n subsequent rally to 1.3891 last Fri suggests choppy trading abv 1.3573 would continue n may head twd 1.3983, abv, 1.4040/50.
