Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Sep 2021 00:04GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.3853

55 HR EMA

1.3828

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

54

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

1.3957 - Aug's high (4th).

1.3911 - Jul's high (12th).

1.3891 - Last Fri's 3-1/2 week high.

Support

1.3845 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup).

1.3818 - Last Fri's low.

1.3768 - Last Wed's NY low.

GBP/USD - 1.3859.. The pound also continued its recent ascent n climbed to 1.3807 last Tue, despite pullback to 1.3732 (Wed), renewed buying later sent price rallying to a 3-1/2 week peak of 1.3891 in post-NFP NY session on Friday.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's rally to 1.3983 (Jul), then back down to 1.3602 in Aug n subsequent rally to 1.3891 last Fri suggests choppy trading abv 1.3573 would continue n may head twd 1.3983, abv, 1.4040/50.